Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 272 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NuVasive by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,539 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUVA. TheStreet cut shares of NuVasive from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

NUVA opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

