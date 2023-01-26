Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 3,649 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 13.1% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 12.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Genworth Financial by 27.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,639,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,669,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

