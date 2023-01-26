Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 557 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,643,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,424,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $19.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -484.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently -2,750.00%.

CTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

