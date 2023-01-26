Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 707 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,424 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perficient were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 492.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,719 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 113,655 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,489 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 194.7% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,120 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 4.9% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,469 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.20. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $116.44.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson bought 729 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Derrickson purchased 729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,674.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,041 shares of company stock valued at $70,542 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perficient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

