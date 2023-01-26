Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 754 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $676,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $744,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $644,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,005,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,849,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $3,133,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 100,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $4,601,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,290.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 55,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $3,133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,268,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,076 shares of company stock worth $10,089,572. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

ELF stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $58.76.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 7.57%. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

