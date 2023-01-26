Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases New Stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Barclays cut their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. Equities analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 64.31%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

