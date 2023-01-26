Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the first quarter worth $154,000. 97.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVTC shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on EVERTEC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $44.33.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). EVERTEC had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.