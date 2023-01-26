Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 7.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 138,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 7.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 7.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,185 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 104.5% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 10,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CPE opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.63. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $835.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.