Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 74,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.83. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $955.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.