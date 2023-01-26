Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 121 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 376.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 218.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Wire in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Encore Wire by 20.7% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $150.58 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.24 and its 200-day moving average is $132.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $9.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $5.34. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $762.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.51 earnings per share. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 33.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

