Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,530 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 153.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of THS opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $51.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

