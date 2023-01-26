Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 196 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.4% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.2% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $149.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average of $168.93. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $237.39.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

