Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,388 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,119.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 172,690 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 449,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Park Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.6 %

PK stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.89.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 344.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.41.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

