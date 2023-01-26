Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 362 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 448,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 43.3% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 296,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,330,000 after purchasing an additional 89,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after purchasing an additional 50,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 16.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,446 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total transaction of $2,633,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,389,582.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 1,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,925 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $2,633,774.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,582.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,215 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of GPI stock opened at $197.08 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $200.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.88.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.99 by $1.01. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

