Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 382 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,487 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 38,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 672,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of ZION opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $45,575.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,692.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.44 per share, with a total value of $151,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,245,034 shares in the company, valued at $62,799,514.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,032 shares of company stock valued at $905,391. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

