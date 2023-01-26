Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 420 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EPC stock opened at $40.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.94. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $48.15.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.91 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John N. Hill sold 1,250 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $52,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,167.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

