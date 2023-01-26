Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 506 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.52. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.03.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $306.59 million during the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 15.27%. Equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Further Reading

