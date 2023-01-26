Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 714 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RCL opened at $63.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 41.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 522,289 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $31,979,755.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,962,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,770,549.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,007,968 shares of company stock worth $60,959,468. Corporate insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Royal Caribbean Group operates a fleet of cruise ships. It also operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands.

