Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 73 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graham were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,316,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Graham by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Graham by 20.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Graham Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $626.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $664.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Graham Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

