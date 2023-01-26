Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 73 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2023

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHCGet Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Graham were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,316,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Graham by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Graham by 20.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,688,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,590,000 after buying an additional 27,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graham in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total value of $43,996.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,859.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC stock opened at $626.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $664.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $595.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $15.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Graham Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 21.53%.

About Graham

(Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Graham (NYSE:GHC)

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.