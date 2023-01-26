Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 900 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $127,792.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $82.08. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

