Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Takes Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $668,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,679,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,101,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $3,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,101,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $389,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 785,650 shares of company stock worth $53,191,051. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $66.59 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Articles

