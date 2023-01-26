Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westlake were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Westlake in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.64.

Westlake Trading Up 1.9 %

WLK opened at $116.25 on Thursday. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.92.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Westlake Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

