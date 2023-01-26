Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,429 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 93.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Foot Locker Stock Performance

FL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Foot Locker to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FL opened at $40.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $47.42.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.45%.

About Foot Locker

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.