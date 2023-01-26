Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 513.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 914.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $38,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,307.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC stock opened at $52.59 on Thursday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.95 and a one year high of $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $286.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

See Also

