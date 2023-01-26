Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the third quarter valued at $2,571,000. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 96,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 287,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 57,548 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 25.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OGN opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

