PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.86

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.86 and last traded at $44.07, with a volume of 271473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.93. PBF Energy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 73.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,555,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in PBF Energy by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 173,403 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,146.3% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 132,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 122,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 208.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 156,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 106,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

