Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,139,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 84,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $17,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 111,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

DOC stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.59%.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 17,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

