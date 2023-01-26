Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 250,927 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,944.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 263,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,927 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,849.6% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,905.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 66,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 476.2% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $96.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

