Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Down 14.3%

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Rating) fell 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 35,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 58,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Playfair Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$6.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Playfair Mining Company Profile

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, molybdenum, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

