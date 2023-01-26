Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on POW. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Power Co. of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.00.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE POW opened at C$35.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 123.81, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$29.76 and a 12 month high of C$42.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.86 billion and a PE ratio of 11.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.52.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.90 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$13.42 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.8999999 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.