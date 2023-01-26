PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) VP Anne M. Foulkes Sells 21,757 Shares of Stock

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $159.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.06.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 192,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,169,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.