Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Primoris Services worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Primoris Services by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 3.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $144,689.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,775.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Primoris Services news, COO John F. Moreno, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $223,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 6,973 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $144,689.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $465,775.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Primoris Services from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Primoris Services from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Primoris Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.