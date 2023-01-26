Prudential (LON:PRU) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,371.50

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,371.50 ($16.98) and last traded at GBX 1,364 ($16.89), with a volume of 689602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,334 ($16.52).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,576 ($19.51) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.52) price target on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.57) to GBX 1,750 ($21.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.45) price target on Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,676.50 ($20.76).

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,123.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,000.94. The firm has a market cap of £37.88 billion and a PE ratio of 3,510.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.