Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 13.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR stock opened at $186.61 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $213.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.01.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $492.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

