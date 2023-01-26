Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) CEO Patrice Louvet Sells 18,500 Shares

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrice Louvet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of Ralph Lauren stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00.

NYSE:RL opened at $123.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.96. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.14. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

