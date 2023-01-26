Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in AZZ by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AZZ by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AZZ by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZZ. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sidoti raised AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

AZZ stock opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.69. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.21 and a 1 year high of $50.84.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $373.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently -64.76%.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

