Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.90

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.14, with a volume of 175981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RETA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9,897.91% and a negative return on equity of 322.32%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,396,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,890 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,709,000 after purchasing an additional 335,724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,502,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.