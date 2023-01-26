Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $107.88

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.88 and last traded at $122.76, with a volume of 39365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.