Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,715 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.81) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,360.00.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $79.88 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $50.92 and a 12 month high of $84.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

