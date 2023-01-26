Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.83.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.42. The firm has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.54. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,791,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 265.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.