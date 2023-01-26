Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Gold by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Royal Gold stock opened at $131.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.75. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGLD shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.09.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

