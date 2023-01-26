Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.1% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $267.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

MSFT stock opened at $240.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.