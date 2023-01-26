Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $88.00

Sareum Holdings plc (LON:SAR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 88 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.34). Sareum shares last traded at GBX 100 ($1.24), with a volume of 46,955 shares changing hands.

Sareum Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 137.73. The stock has a market cap of £70.03 million and a P/E ratio of -37.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Parker acquired 19,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,578.16 ($19,287.06).

Sareum Company Profile

Sareum Holdings plc, a specialist drug development company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs for cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops small molecule therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2/JAK1 kinase.

