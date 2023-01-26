Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 483,870 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,870 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 201,777 shares worth $9,667,035. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

