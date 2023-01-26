Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 169,480 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,128 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $39,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $240.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.70 and a 200 day moving average of $249.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

