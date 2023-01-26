SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 251 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.71 and a one year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 18.43%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

