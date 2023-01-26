SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,386 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,581 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.
BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.36.
NYSE:BEN opened at $30.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $33.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.22.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
