SG Americas Securities LLC Has $451,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 88,100.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.5% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 17.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IFF opened at $111.80 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $83.14 and a one year high of $143.14. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.09%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

