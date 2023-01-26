Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $16.03

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.03, but opened at $19.14. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $16.59, with a volume of 626,791 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush cut Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Silvergate Capital from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.
Silvergate Capital Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.45.
Silvergate Capital Company Profile
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
