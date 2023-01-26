Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,400,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

SPG stock opened at $125.19 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $151.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

